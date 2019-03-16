Two jailed 25 years for robbery

Two persons who robbed a lady of her handbag containing a cash sum of GH₵ 480.00, a mobile phone and other personal effects at Adenta, have been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.

While Promise Ime, a 28-year-old organist, was handed a 15-year sentence, Jordan Onah Ndubisi a phone repairer was given 10 years.

This was after they had pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to rob and robbery and were convicted on their own plea.

Blessing Thompson, a caterer who was charged with dishonestly receiving, pleaded not guilty saying he did not take part in the robbery.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh remanded Thompson into Police custody to reappear on April 11.

Prosecution told the court that the complainant Beatrice Cudjoe works at Airport and on March 12, this year, at about 0430 hours she was on her way to work but on reaching a section near KAF International School, Ime and Ndubisi suddenly pounced on her.

Prosecution said Ime pulled a knife and threatened to stab the complainant if she failed to surrender her hand bag.

According to the prosecution Ime then pushed the complainant and snatched her bag containing one Sumsung S7 phone, cash in the sum of GH₵ 480.00, various Identity Cards and other personal belongings and fled.

However, on the same day, prosecution said at about 0930 hours whiles the complainant was at the Charge office of the Adenta Police station submitting a statement, she saw the Ime and Ndubisi about 300 meters away and identified them to the Police as those who robbed her.

Prosecution said the Police arrested Ime and Ndubisi and when they were searched GH₵ 250 which was part of the complainant’s money, two handkerchiefs and the Samsung S7 phone was found on Ndubisi.

The Prosecution said Ime led the Police to arrest Thompson and GH₵ 120 which was part of the complainant’s money was also retrieved from him.

Source: GNA