Survey: Most Germans believe Britain will leave EU without deal

Almost three quarters of Germans surveyed for public broadcaster ZDF believe that Britain will end up leaving the European Union without a deal on future relations in place.

Seventy-two per cent of respondents believe that even with further negotiations between London and Brussels, Britain will leave the bloc unregulated, according to a poll published on Friday.

By contrast, only one in five (21 per cent) said they believe the country would go out regulated.

Eighty-three per cent of the 1,290 respondents believe leaving with no deal would cause Britain big problems, and 50 per cent believed it would cause major issues for the EU.

The poll was conducted by Forschungruppe Wahlen between March 12-14.

British lawmakers voted on Thursday evening to seek a delay from the EU to the country’s exit from the bloc. The vote followed Tuesday’s overwhelming rejection of the Brexit deal May has negotiated with the EU, the second time parliament has opposed it.

Any extension to Brexit would require “unanimous agreement” by member states, a European Commission spokesman said after the vote.

Source: dpa