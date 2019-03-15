Sprayer jailed 10 years for robbery

A sprayer, Ebenezer Abban, was on Thursday jailed 10 years by a Tarkwa circuit court for robbing a trader at Akyempim in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

He pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman said the complainant Samuel Ankomah is a resident of Bankyim, while the convict lives at Charlekrom, all in Tarkwa.

She said on January 28, 2019, at about 0500 hours, the complainant left home to purchase cement from a shop at Akyempim opposite the Crown fuel station for construction work at his site.

She said on reaching a section of the road the complainant decided to attend to nature’s call.

She said the complainant then proceeded to the crown filling station and pleaded with the attendant on duty to allow him to use their wash room but he objected to it.

Inspector Anaman said, the complainant met the convict and his accomplice Justice Abban now at large and asked them to direct him to the nearest public place of convenience.

She said Justice told the complainant that the only public place of convenience in the area was far away so the two suggested that they would accompany him to a nearby bush behind a school for him to ease himself so that he pays them.

The Prosecution said the complainant agreed and on reaching the bush where no one was around, the two attacked him with a kitchen knife and a cutlass, while Justice threatened to stab him if he failed to surrender everything on him.

She said they took away a cash sum of GH₵ 1,000.00 and an iphone valued at GH₵ 1,050.00 and absconded.

The Prosecution said when the complainant got to the road side, he narrated his story to a good Samaritan who advised him to report the case to the police.

She said on January 29, 2019, at about 0830 hours, the complainant spotted Ebenezer around Bankyim and with the help of his friends they arrested and handed him over to the police.

The convict admitted the offence in his caution statement and claimed that after the robbery his accomplice took GH₵495.00 and gave him GH₵ 300.00, but he denied knowledge of the complainant’s iPhone.

The prosecution told the court that efforts are underway to get his accomplice.

Source: GNA