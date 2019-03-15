Minister pledges to enhance security for Western Region

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Regional Minister Designate for the Western Region, has pledged to enhance the safety of residents in the Region despite the recent security challenges.

He said the security of the people and businesses in the Region was critical in attracting foreign investors to the area.

“I believe security is very paramount in attracting foreign investors to the Western Region,” he said.

Mr Darko-Mensah made the pledge when he appeared before the Appointment Committee of Parliament to be vetted after his nomination by President Nana Akufo-Addo for the new Regional Ministerial position.

President Akufo-Addo recently nominated ministers and deputy ministers for the six newly created regions as well as some ministries.

Mr Darko-Mensah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Aviation, stated that despite the influx of foreigners into the Region as a result of the oil find, his administration would work hard to resolve security problems there.

He said the challenges the people faced included income disparities and, as such, they were not able to afford better accommodation leading to the creation of slums.

Mr Darko-Mensah also announced the development of an App for the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis, which would provide the public with information about taxis registered with the Metropolitan Authority and those not registered.

He said currently the test run for the App was underway in Takoradi and was expected to be rolled out fully to ensure public safety.

Mr Darko-Mensah promised to work together with all the Members of Parliament in the Region to enhance development.

Other regional ministers designate who appeared before the Vetting Committee were Mr Solomon Namliit Boar for the North East Region, Mr Kofi Amoakohene for the Bono East Region, and Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu for the Western North Region.

Source: GNA