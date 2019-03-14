Police Lab boss subpoenaed by TDC District Court

The Tema TDC District Court on Thursday subpoenaed the head of the Police Forensic Science Laboratory to explain why he failed to submit the report on the tests conducted on the accused persons in the case of the murder of the Tema Port’ s Marketing and Public Relations Manager.

The court, at its last sitting, ordered that test reports including finger and foot prints collected from the two accused persons in the case to be presented to the court for the continuation of the committal proceedings.

Christian Adjie, househelp and Amos Apeku, driver of the late Mrs Josephine Tandoh Asante, were going through committal proceedings at the court after being provisionally charged with murder following the unexplained death of their employer on the dawn of January 13 at her Emef Estate residence at Mataheko, Afienya-Akosombo road.

The court presided over by Mrs Akosua Agyepong, giving the order, said the head of the department must appear before the court on March 28, 2019 when the case would be recalled.

Inspector Beatrice Ayeh, prosecuting, told the court that the order for the Department to furnish the court with the reports had been served on the Head of Department of the Police Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) but investigators were yet to receive the final report.

She indicated that the investigators had been to the laboratory several times to collect the reports but were yet to receive any positive response.

Mr Baba Jamal, Lawyer for Adjei, in his submission, said his client had initiated the process to seek for bail at the High Court but under the circumstances, they could only wait for the court to conclude the necessary processes.

Mr Jamal expressed surprise at the way the police were handling the case adding that the case had attracted public interest, therefore the delay would be blamed the court.

He complained that the Police even failed to alert the counsel when taking the samples from accused persons for the said tests saying they should have at least formed them.

On his part, Mr Isaac Eshun, Lawyer for Apeku, said it appeared the case had taken a different twist as the Police continued to flout orders of the court thus stalling its progress.

Mr Eshun therefore pleaded with the court to crack the whip and let the Police follow its orders reminding it of its discretionary powers under Article Article 296 (b) of the 1992 Constitution

Source: GNA