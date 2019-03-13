Special Disbursement Committee for June 3rd 2015 Disaster inaugurated

Mr Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister on Tuesday, inaugurated the Special Disbursement Committee for the June 3rd 2015 Twin Disaster.

The seven-member Committee, is under the Chairmanship of Mr Seji Saji, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Deputy Director-General in-charge of Technical and Reforms.

Other Members include Mr Gavivina Y. Tamaklo, NADMO Director, Reconstruction and Mitigation; Lieutenant Colonel Oduro, Office of the Chief of Staff; and Mr Henry Nii Lante Plange, Metro, NADMO Director.

The rest are Mr Julius Azumah, Central Administration, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA); Mr Ellis Commey, Finance Department, AMA and Mr E. Andani Mahamudu, Director for Relief, NADMO Headquarters.

On the 3rd of June 2015, the country experienced a major disaster, which resulted in the loss of many lives and property.

The incident was the result of heavy torrential rainfall, which started in the late hours of Tuesday 2nd June and continued into 3rd June 2015 leading to severe flooding in several part of the country of the country and Accra being the worst affected.

The heavy downpour caused many commuters as well as person around the Pedestrians shopping mall around the Ghana Commercial Bank Tower to seek shelter in the nearby Goil Filling Station near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

The rising flood waters resulted in the loss of several lives as well as destruction of property.

There was also a fire explosion at the Filling Station resulting in loss of several lives as well as injuries to many others and not forgetting the destruction of properties.

Mr Dery said NADMO together with the other Security Agencies evacuated the injured person for medical attention and the dead to the morgues of the 37 Military Hospital, Police Hospital, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Ridge Hospital.

He said the Government responded through NADMO by providing for the victims of both the flood and the fire incidents.

He said the victims who were displaced from their homes were supported with the needed food and the non-food relief items.

Mr Dery noted that, however, the 160 fatalities and 65 victims with various degrees of burn/injury needed special care.

He said out of the total number of deaths, only 110 were identified and claimed by families for burial.

He said the Government supported 96 out of the 110 bereaved families with an amount of GH₵ 10, 000 each towards the burial and funeral rites.

The Minister said the remaining 14 families were not compensated due to uncertainties surrounding their next of kin.

He said the Government again provided the needed medical care for those who suffered injuries and burns.

Mr Dery said unfortunately, due to financial constraints the NADMO’s interventions ended with the emergency response and relief.

“As we speak, some of the injured are still visiting the medical facilities and treating their injuries at their own expense, which has made life very difficult for them,” he said.

“In view of all the happenings since June 3, 2015, especially to the victims and their families, the Government of Benin donated an amount of $200,000 to support the victims,” he added.

Mr Dery charged the Committee to disburse all monies raised for the victims and to disburse the Benin Government’s $200,000 support fund.

He also tasked the Committee to collaborate with all groups, organizations and NGOs that raised funds in support of the victims to know how much had been raised, and if it was enough to be disbursed or there was the need for more funds to be raised in support of the victims.

“I believe the Committee will discharge its duties with diligence to bring relief to the victims of the 3rd June Twin Disaster,” he said.

“Fortunately, most of the surviving victims have constituted themselves into a group, which can be reached easily and NADMO had their contacts as well. This should help the Committee do its work without much difficulties.”

He urged the Committee to ensure transparency in the execution of its mandate.

Mr Saji on the behalf of his colleagues thanked the Government for the confidence reposed in them; adding that, the Committee would live up to the task.

Source: GNA