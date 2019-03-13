Five districts in the Western Region exceed births and deaths targets

The Western Regional Office of Births and Deaths recorded a total of 66,688 births with 34,002 males and 32,686 females between January and December last year.

The period also recorded 1,824 deaths with 1,025 males and 799 females as against the projected figure of 27,839.

The office, however, estimated an annual target of 90,341 and was able to cover 66,688 representing 73.8 percent.

Mr Augustine Tawiah, the Regional Officer, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that five districts: Tarkwa Nsuaem, Shama, Sefwi Wiawso, Suaman and Juaboso performed above hundred per cent exceeding their given targets.

He said Tarkwa recorded 4 507 births against the target of 3, 543; Shama 3,747 against 3,146; Wiawso 5,644 to offset a target of 5,328; Suaman 1,031 against 823; and Juaboso 2,532 against 2 516 in 2018

He said Wassa Amenfi East, Ahanta West, Mpohor, Jomoro and Sekondi/Takoradi had a low performance accounting between 39.6 and 67.5 per cent.

Mr Tawiah said the Region has 37 service delivery points with the various MMDAs and has a projected births of 90,341 for the year 2018 and a projected deaths register of 27,839.

The Births and Deaths Registry was established by the Act 301 of 1965 under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to handle and develop a good registry system in Ghana.

Mr Tawiah said the registry existed to provide accurate, reliable and timely information of all births and deaths occurring in the country to aid in socio-economic planning and development.

He said some functions of the Registry include legalization of registered births and deaths. Management of registers and issuance of certified copies of entries in the registers upon request.

Others are the preparation of documents for the exportation of remains of a deceased person, make corrections and insertions in the register upon request and verify births and deaths documents for institutions.

He said the lack of funds to run their activities, office accommodation and staffing continued to hamper quality service delivery.

Mr Tawiah expressed the hope that the Region in the coming year would receive adequate funding from central government to execute their planned programmes and activities.

The Region is hoping to register 92, 033 births and is also expecting to register 28, 396 deaths this year.

