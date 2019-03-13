Curfew renewed for Bunkpurugu Township and its environs  

Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior, has on the advice of the Northern Regional Security Council, and by Executive Instrument, renewed the Curfew hours enforced on the Bunkpurugu Township.

The imposition took effect on Tuesday, March 12, from 2000 hours to 0600 hours, respectively.

A Press release signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday, urged chiefs, opinion leaders, the youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them.

It also urged them to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.

“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bunkpurugu Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition and any persons found with any offensive weapons will be arrested and prosecuted” it said.

Source: GNA