Ethiopian Airlines announces discovery of ‘black box’ of crashed aircraft

Officials of Ethiopian Airlines have announced that the digital voice recorders also known as ‘black box’ of the fatal Boeing 737-8 Max has been found.

According to the Airline, the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of ET302 have been recovered.

The Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on a scheduled flight to Nairobi from Addis Ababa crashed six minutes after take-off on Sunday March 10, 2019, killing all 157 people on board.

Ethiopian and dozens of airlines around the world have grounded all their Boeing 737-8 Max fleet. Experts say the cause of the accident is not yet known.

Ethiopia has announced a national day of mourning and the UN offices in Addis Ababa has held a one minute silent in memory of the 19 members of staff who perished in the crash.