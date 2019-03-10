Ethiopian Airlines crash: All 149 passengers and eight crew members dead

An Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 with registeration number ET- AVJ on its way to the Kenyan capital of Nairobi crashed near Addis Ababa in the morning of Sunday March 10, 2019, shortly after take-off killing all 149 passenger and eight crew members. Rescuers are at the crash site. The Ethiopian Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy is reported to be at the crash site as well. He has been tweeting about the crash and sending condolences to families of the victims.

The Boeing 737 Max-8 took off around 8:38am local time and lost contact six minutes later when it crashed at Bishoftu near Addis Ababa.

The aircraft is one of the new Boeing 737 fleets that Ethiopian Airlines took delivery of four months ago. Ethiopian Airlines is the leading airline in Africa with a large fleet of aircraft, Ethiopian, highly trusted travels far and wide around the world and has respectable safety record.

In a bulletin copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, the airline said its Group CEO Tewolde GebreMariam is at the crash site and the airline says it is doing everything to help families of the victims.

