WAEC to verify 2019 WASSCE candidates biometrically  

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will, for the first time, capture the finger prints of candidates who would be writing this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as part of measures to curb impersonation.

“In order to nib in the bud the growing trend of impersonation, the registration exercise for the 2019 examination for school candidates, for the first time, will capture finger prints of candidates,” it said.

“Every candidate for this year’s examination would be biometrically verified,” Mrs Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey, the Head of the National Office, WAEC, said this at the Council’s National Distinction Awards Presentation on Friday.

Mrs Addy-Lamptey said the Council was recording impersonation cases in school examinations, which never happened some years ago.

Ms Wilhermina Opoku, a former student of Wesley Girls High School, was adjudged the Overall Best Student in Ghana, Sarpong Brago Afrifa, formerly of Yaa Asantewaa Girls High School, Kumasi, was Second Best, and Imelda Naa Ayorkor Adjei, former Wesley Girls High School student, was adjudged the Third Overall Best Student.

Ms Davina Seyram Gbedy, formerly of Wesley Girls High School, took the Best Student in General Arts while Mr. Dennis Acquah a former Saint Augustine’s College Student, took the Best Student in Business.

For private candidates, Mrs Addy-Lamptey said the activities of “soft” or “miracle” centres were becoming a source of concern to the Council.

“We are however determined to intensify the fight against all forms examination malpractices by providing further training for supervisors and invigilators,” she said.

“We will also continue to expand the scope of sensitization to reach many more candidates with the rules and regulations of the examination and to assure them that they can pass the examination without cheating.”

Mrs Addy-Lamptey said the Council’s quest to deploy appropriate technology tools to check examination malpractices would also continue.

She noted that examination malpractices had become the single most challenging threat to the integrity of examination globally hence the need to curb same.

She, therefore, urged candidates to avoid any form of examination malpractices and take inspiration from the awardees who had worked hard and their efforts had been recognized.

She announced that the 2019 WASSCE would commence on Monday, April 8 to June 7 in line with the request by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

This, she said, was to give candidates more time to prepare for the examination.

Source: GNA