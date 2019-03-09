Sekyere East embarks on glaucoma awareness creation campaign  

The Sekyere East District Health Directorate together with the Effiduase Government Hospital and the District Assembly, is embarking on a district-wide outreach campaign to sensitize the people on glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness in the country.

The programme will start with a two-day free eye screening and health talk at Ntunkumso, a farming community in the District.

Mr Justice Ofori Amoah, the District Director of Health Services, told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise would take place in the District from March 13-14.

It has been planned to coincide with this year’s World Glaucoma Week celebrations slated to occur 10 to 16th March.

He said the aim is to help prevent and control glaucoma which is the leading cause of irreversible blindness in Ghana and the second major cause of blindness after cataract.

Mr Amoah said the low public awareness levels of the disease, especially in rural communities, has necessitated the holding of the event at Ntunkumso to reach out to more people in rural communities and smaller towns in the area.

The District Health Director said glaucoma is a genetic disease which runs in families and could affect family members irrespective of their age and sex.

“However, early detection is key in helping an affected individual not to lose his or her vision completely”, he said.

Mr Amoah said the failure of many people, especially those in rural communities to undertake regular medical check-ups, is a major challenge in controlling the disease.

He called on the public to develop the culture of paying regular visits to health facilities to check their health status.

Source: GNA