Emile Short Commission asks Police to produce medical reports of victims

The Short Commission has asked Superintendent of Police Kingsley Aboakye who is the Airport Divisional Crime Officer to produce medical reports of the victims of the violence that broke out at La-Bawaleshie during the January 31 Parliamentary by-election.

Mr Justice Francis Emile Short, the Chairman of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry asked Superintendent Aboagye to produce the medical reports of the victims, since they are very crucial to the work of the Commission.

“It is totally inappropriate and unacceptable to come here without the report,” Mr Justice Short said.

Superintendent Aboagye who was at the Commission on Thursday to give his testimony, told the Commission that after receiving the medical reports from the victims, he forwarded them to an Investigation Team, which was set-up by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to look into the matter.

He however, assured the Commission that, he would get into touch with the team to produce copies of the Police medical reports of the victims and other relevant documents.

He said he was not at the scene of the incidence but when he visited the victims at the Legon Hospital in the morning of the events there were six people on admission.

He said later on in the afternoon of the same day, when he went back to the hospital, 10 other victims had been brought in, bringing the number to 16.

Superintendent Aboagye said so far, he has received 10 police medical report forms of the victims, which he has forwarded to the investigation team.

Following the outbreak of violence at La-Bawaleshie, during the January 31 Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary by-election, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo setup the Commission to conduct a far-reaching investigation into the events culminating to the violence in order to sustain the peace of the nation.

Other members of the Commission are Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, an eminent professor in criminal law and Mr Patrick Kwarteng Acheampong, a former IGP; with Dr Ernest Kofi Abotsi, a private legal practitioner, and a former Dean of the GIMPA Law faculty, as the Secretary.

