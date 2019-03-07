Anti-corruption campaign is a shared responsibility – NCCE

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has appealed to Ghanaians to show seriousness in government’s anti-corruption campaign.

It said, they should come on board wholeheartedly in exposing all forms of corrupt practices plaguing the nation and undermining its socio-economic progress.

Mr Suraka Saani, the Old Tafo Municipal Director of NCCE, said the greatest challenge inhibiting the nation’s sustainable growth since independence bothered on corruption, explaining that the canker had over the years stifled efforts to harness ‘our development potentials’.

Addressing a day’s civic engagement on the Anti-Corruption, Rule of Law and Accountability Programme (ARAP) at Old Tafo near Kumasi, he said all hands must be on deck to uproot corruption in all its forms.

“Despite Ghana’s good governance and democratic credentials, corruption remained cancerous in our society,” the NCCE Director noted, saying it was unfortunate that the nation ranked 78th on the latest Corruption Perception Index, by Transparency International.

The programme was organized by the NCCE with sponsorship from the European Union (EU), targeting hairdressers and other small-scale entrepreneurs, religious bodies, civil society organizations, among others.

It was designed to keep the participants abreast with what constituted corruption, its impacts and the way forward.

Mr Saani indicated that the programme was in tandem with the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) structured to help address the problem of corruption in a more strategic and coordinated manner.

He warned against the politicization of the anti-corruption campaign, and entreated the people to work hand-in-hand to ensure that sanity prevailed in the Ghanaian society.

Source: GNA