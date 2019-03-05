Three held for Kumasi NDC office shooting denied bail

Three persons suspected to have been linked with the recent Kumasi National Democratic Congress (NDC) office shooting incident that claimed one life and injured another, were on Monday denied bail when they appeared before the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi.

The three Dawuoda Ibrahim aka Wayo, Agyen, Samuel aka Rock and Abdul Ganeru aka Petite, were refused bail by the Court presided over by Mr Abass Sadiq, though their defence counsel had requested that they be granted bail.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Okyere Darko, prosecuting, asked the Court not to grant them them bail, arguing that that they might frustrate the search for other suspects on the run, whom the Police are “ferociously looking for”.

The three who had been on remand since their arrest on February 18, when the incident occurred, would come back to Court on March 14.

The other suspects namely, Barry Mohammed, Saani Mohammed and Suleman, are still on the run.

A shooting incident that broke out on February 18, 2019, on the premises of the Kumasi NDC Party office during a meeting of some national executive members and the Ashanti leadership, claimed one life, Wassiru Iddrisu while seriously injuring another person.

Source: GNA