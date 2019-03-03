Seven people feared dead in accident at Drobo

Seven people are feared dead in a gory accident that occurred at Mpuasu, near Drobo in the Jaman South District of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The accident happened on Saturday around 1700 hours when a Ford commercial vehicle with registration number AS 4818-17 collided with a motorbike.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Drobo government Hospital mortuary.

Other passengers who sustained various degree of injuries, the Ghana News Agency learnt are also on admission at the same hospital.

The GNA investigations revealed the accident spot was sharp-curved and because the motorbike rider who was carrying another passenger was over-speeding he lost control, veered off and run into the ford bus which was coming from the opposite direction.

As at filing this report, the GNA investigations revealed that police and personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service have arrived at the accident scene to assist the victims.

Source: GNA