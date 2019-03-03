NDC group wants Justice Douse as running mate for Mahama

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth group in the Volta region has called on the former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the NDC to make Justice Delali Douse his running mate for the 2020 general elections.

The group said Justice Douse who once chaired a tribunal under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), would usher in a new era of vice presidency because economists who always held the position did not “deliver as expected”.

Mr Eric Akyea, a former South Dayi Constituency Chairman of the NDC and a leading member of the group, told Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the former Judge had enough experience in law and could best advise the president, and lead the fight against corruption by ensuring ministers and economic teams remained stainless.

He said the retired Judge had enough international working experience to pair with Mr. Mahama to deliver the Party’s developmental agenda.

Mr Akyea also said Justice Douse who hailed from Peki-Dzake in the Volta region, would secure the needed votes from the region for a “sweet victory in 2020.”

Justice Douse served as Assistant Legal Officer of the then Ghana Water and Sewage Corporation, after serving with the Ministry of Local Government.

He was appointed as Senior State Counsel by the Cross River State Government of the Republic Of Nigeria in 1981 for five years.

Justice Douse who is married with six children, served the Judiciary in Ghana from 1992 until he retired voluntarily in 2013.

He also chaired the Ghana @50 and the June 3rd Commissions of Inquiry.

Source: GNA