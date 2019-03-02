HIV and AIDS fatality rate high in Brong-Ahafo Region – Medical Director

HIV and AIDS fatality rate is assuming alarming proportion at the Brong-Ahafo Regional Hospital, says Dr Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah, the Medical Director.

This means that, 20 people out of every 1,000 reported cases of HIV and AIDS died at the Regional hospital, he explained and called for concerted approach and intensified public education to help reduce new infections.

He said hypertension and diabetes also recorded high fatality rates and were among the leading cause of deaths at the hospital 2018.

Dr Amponsah stated this when Lysaro and McHall Farms, a wholly owned Ghanaian company presented medical items and detergents worth $55,000 to the hospital and other two health facilities in the region on Friday.

The Regional hospital in Sunyani and the Dormaa Ahenkro Government Hospital, received 10 beds each in addition to the detergent, whilst the Amasu health center received an ambulance.

Dr Amponsah regretted over high rate of new HIV infections in the region, and the Sunyani Municipality in particular, despite intensified public education and appealed to the people to avoid unprotected sex.

He said the hospital was faced with several challenges including obsolete medical devices and thanked the donors for the gesture and appealed for more support.

Nana Kwadwo Asante, the Commercial Director of Lysaro and McHall Farms said the presentation was in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility programmes to address the health needs of citizens.

He said this year, the company intends to distribute 10 Ambulances and 1,000 hospital beds across the country to improve on healthcare delivery services and urged the hospitals to take good care of the items.

Source: GNA