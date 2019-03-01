Short Commission to visit scene of violence

The Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of Inquiry will visit the scene of violence of the January 31 parliamentary by-election at La-Bawaleshie, today.

A statement signed by Madam Katherine Woode, the Public Relations Officer of the Commission, said this was in accordance with its mandate and instrument of establishment.

It was going to conduct a locus visit to inspect and fully examine the scene of the impugned events.

“This is a fact-finding exercise designed to apprise and furnish the Commission with corroborative evidence or otherwise relative to the testimonies given before it,” the statement added.

Journalists, it said, could cover the visit.

Source: GNA