Cape Coast Teaching Hospital gets cancer registry centre

A Cancer Registry Centre to collect, store and provide information on various types of cancers in the Cape Coast Metropolis and beyond has been established at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH).

This was made possible by the consolidated efforts of the Board and Management of the Hospital, the Ministry of Health and the Dr Robert Mitchel Foundation (ROMMEF).

The Centre aims to provide scientifically proven and accurate database on cancers as well as improve quality specialist services to inform policy decisions on the management and treatment of cancers.

Cancer registry is a systematic collection, storage, analysis, interpretation and reporting on all aspects of cancers.

Additionally, a Chemotherapy Suit, furnished with a lamina flow cabinet, donated by Pharmanova Pharmaceutical Limited, has been established to aid in the mixing and administration of cancer medicines at the Hospital.

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health, in a speech read on his behalf, said over 70 per cent of cancer cases diagnosed worldwide were in the developing world, of which one-third were preventable and another third were potentially treatable if detected early.

He said the increasing incidence of cancer in the country called for a systematic, cost effective and sustainable method of cancer data collection and analyses.

This, he noted, would provide constant and timely information to inform cancer control policies and strategies of the country.

He stressed that for the country to deal effectively with the increasing trend of cancer in a more comprehensive, evidence–base, cost effective and scientific manner, calls for a national population based cancer registry to provide constant information for the planning of cancer control measures.

Mr Agyemang-Manu described the establishment of cancer registry at the CCTH was apt as cancer registration schemes were central to research into the nature and causation, planning health service resources and cancer control programmes as well as assessment of their efficacy.

Dr Eric Kofi Ngyedu, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Hospital (CCTH) said the establishment of the cancer registry had become necessary due to the inability to categorise data on the various cancers presented at the hospital which often made it difficult to propose prompt interventions to mitigate the increasing numbers.

He said the Registry would collect data on cancers from all facilities in the Cape Coast Metropolis and that plans were underway to make the CCTH cancer registry a National Cancer Registry Centre.

Dr Ngyedu said the Registry would greatly aid in providing accurate data of patients diagnosed with cancer within the Region for analyses and research to inform evidence-based policies and interventions.

He said the Hospital had adopted outreach support programmes aimed at critically reducing non-communicable morbidities and urged the Government and corporate bodies to support it in addressing its numerous challenges.

Dr Ngyedu said the Hospital needed to expand its Accident and Emergency Unit as well as the Oncology and Neonatal Intensive Units and provide adequate equipment to replace the ageing ones.

Dr Ngyedu commended Mrs Emma Mitchell of the ROMMEF for her instrumental role in the establishment of the registry and the continued support, awareness creation and educating the populace on cancers.

Mr Thomas Adjei-Baffoe, the Deputy Central Regional Minister, stressed the need for an intensified public education to disabuse the myth created around cancer and to encourage the populace to report cancer-related cases to health centres on time.

Mrs Mitchell stressed the need for a robust action to contain the different forms of cancer in the country.

She said her Foundation looked forward to establishing a comprehensive oncology centre with cancer research at the core as cancer cases continued to increase and the drive for enhanced knowledge and research had become paramount.

