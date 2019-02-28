Court reorders for medical report of Rev Nabegmado’s killer to be presented

The Tema TDC Magistrate Court has reordered medical doctors who attended to the killer of Reverend David Nabegmado to comply with its earlier order to furnish it with the psychiatric report on the series of tests he was subjected to.

Mrs Akosua A. Adjepong, presiding over the court, gave the order after the doctors failed to furnish it with the results on or February 26, 2019 as ordered by her on February 14.

She said the order must be effected immediately adding that the court would take the necessary measures if the medical team failed to comply with the order which enjoined them to present the report on or before March 13, 2019.

She gave the order when the investigator informed the court that he received and served the initial order on February 26, 2019, as he was informed by the registrar of the court on two occasions that the order was not ready.

Inspector Beatrice Ayeh, prosecuting, informed the court that she had taken over the case from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jacob Asamani adding that they were still waiting for the results which included a DNA test and a mental examination.

The court therefore adjourned the case to March 12, 2019.

Francis Mugnanla Nabegmado was first arraigned before the court on a provisional murder charge after he allegedly stabbed and slashed the throat of the pastor who was his uncle on Sunday, December 30, 2018 in his office at the Assemblies of God premises in Tema Community Four.

Source: GNA