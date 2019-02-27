Taskforce arrests institutional heads for not complying with fire insurance

A taskforce on enforcing compliance of compulsory fire insurance on Tuesday arrested four institutional heads in Accra for non-compliant.

The institutional heads were from Amasha Optical Service; Perfect Ends Logistics; Regent University of Science and Technology and Ridma Hospitality and Conferencing.

They were arrested for allegedly flouting the Sections 183 and 184 of the Insurance Act 2006 (Act 724), that is refusal to insure commercial building.

They would face a fine of not less than 500 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢6,000.00 when found guilty by the court.

The Taskforce, made up of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Insurance Industry, Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) visited about 20 institutions out of which four had not complied.

Mr Joseph Bentor, Chairman of the Taskforce briefing the media said, it was compulsory for all commercial buildings to be insured against fire.

He said letters were served to the various institutions in October 2018.

He explained that they would be given a 24-hour to comply or be made to face the law.

Mr Bentor said, the taskforce was set-up on November 2014 and it had been to Kumasi, Takoradi, Wa, Bolgatanga, Tema, Cape Coast and was reactivating its activities in Accra.

“From here, we would go to the Volta and the Eastern Regions,” Mr Bentor noted.

Assistant Division Officer I, Mr Charles Kingsley Amoh of the Ghana National Fire Service described the exercise as successful as some had basic fire-fighting equipment, fire certification, adding that, that was encouraging.

He said apart from its being compulsory to insure, it would help both the owners and clients or those who patronized their goods and services, especially during any eventualities.

Chief Inspector Seth David Gator encouraged Ghanaians to willingly comply with the law than being forced to as it would be to their own advantage.

Two of them: Louise Rainbow School and Makay Guest House would be reserved with new letters due to varied reasons they gave to the team.

Source: GNA