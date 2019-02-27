R Kelly’s concert in Germany cancelled after abuse charges 

R Kelly’s concert in Germany has been cancelled in light of “new and objective facts,” organizers said Tuesday.

The news comes after a judge set the Grammy-winning R&B singer’s bond at 1 million dollars last week. The singer had handed himself in to police in Chicago amid allegations he abused four women.

The April 12 concert had already been shifted from Sindelfingen near Stuttgart to Neu-Ulm in Bavaria due to the controversy surrounding the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer.

An online petition supported by tens of thousands had blocked Kelly’s appearance in Sindelfingen.

The 52-year-old singer and former professional basketball player was accused earlier this year in a US TV documentary of sexual abuse of a minor dating back to the 1990s. The singer has denied the accusations.

Organizers of another R Kelly concert in Hamburg said Tuesday that ticket sales had been suspended.

