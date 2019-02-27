Afoko’s counsel to move motion for stay of proceedings  

An Accra District Court hearing the case involving Gregory Afoko and Asabke Alangdi on Wednesday set March 11 for accused’s counsel to move an application they filed for stay of proceedings.

The two who are before the court presided over by Mrs Efua Sackey were alleged to have caused the death of Adams Mahama, former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party.

Earlier, when the case was called the counsel for Afoko, Mr Sowah Tetteh Charway, told the court that they have filed an application for stay of proceedings and had duly served the Attorney General’s (AG’s) Office.

However, Mrs Lily Atitigah, a State Attorney told the court that according to her sources the AG’s was only served at 1700 hours on Tuesday, but she received her copy just this morning.

The court then said that since it was filed yesterday, it cannot be heard today. The parties must be given some clear days to respond before it could be heard.

She therefore set March 11, for the Afoko’s lawyer to move the application.

At the last sitting, the case was adjourned after the prosecution objected to a letter filed by defence counsel seeking to stay proceedings.

It would be recalled that following the arrest of Asabke, in Cote d’ Ivoire on Friday, January 25, 2019, the two were put before an Accra District Court for committal processes to commence and on their first appearance their pleas were not taken.

The two were both charged with conspiracy to commit a crime as well as intentionally and unlawfully causing the death of Adams Mahama.

At an earlier session, Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong, prosecuting, told the Court, presided over by Ms Efua G. Sackey, that Hajia Zainabu Adams, the widow of Adams was the prosecution witness and a resident of Bolgatanga SSNIT Flats.

He said both of accused persons were farmers who also lived at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

He explained that Afoko was the younger brother of Mr Paul Afoko, a former Chairman of the NPP; while Alangdi was a member of the youth wing of the party.

Chief Inspector Oppong said both of them were known to the deceased.

He said on May 20, 2015, at about 23:00 hours, Adams, was driving his car home from his construction site, when he was asked to stop in front of his house by the two men.

The Prosecution said the two signalled him to roll down his side window glass of the vehicle and he obliged but they immediately poured some acid on him, which made him scream from the burning sensation to attract his wife’s attention whilst the two bolted.

He said Adams sustained burns on his head, face and body whereas the wife, who assisted him out of the car, also had injuries from the burns of acid on her breasts and chest.

The prosecution said she asked who had done this to him and he mentioned Afoko and Alangdi.

He said she then called for help, which attracted some sympathisers, who conveyed Adams to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital. But he died the next day at the Intensive Care Unit.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the matter was referred to the police and a plastic cup, a gallon of some acid, as well as clothes belonging to the deceased, were collected for investigations. The car seat was also soaked with some of the liquid.

He said a tracksuit and other items believed to be for the accused persons were also taken at the scene by the police.

He said they were sent to the Ghana Standards Authority for examination and it confirmed the liquid as acid.

The Prosecution said based on this information, Afoko was arrested who led police to Alangdi’s house, but he had escaped.

He said on May 15, 2015, Dr Lawrence Adusei’s autopsy report indicated that Adams suffered shock and extensive acid burns.

Afoko was standing trial until Alangdi was arrested on January 25 in Cote d’Ivoire with the help of the Interpol.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the trial of Afoko had been discontinued as a nolle prosequi had been entered by the Attorney-General for the two to go through committal proceedings together.

Source: GNA