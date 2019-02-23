Banker, businessman granted GH¢650,000 bail for stealing and abetment

Two persons who allegedly misappropriated GH¢230,000.00 belonging to a savings and loans company have been admitted to bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mesuna Yahaya was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢500,000.00 with two sureties one to be a public sector employee earning not less than GH?500.00 while Biniyam Moses Mbibinyaan was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢150,000.00 with two sureties one of whom should be a public sector employee earning not less than GH¢500.00.

Yahaya however is to make a security deposit of GH¢100,000.

Yahaya a businessman is being held on the charge of stealing and Mbibinyaan who is being held for aiding and abetting have both denied the charges.

Meanwhile the court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Michael Anokye, their accomplice.

The accused are expected to reappear in court on March 4.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Francis Tassan told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh that the complainant, Mr Boadi Asamoah is a banker with the company located at Adabraka in Accra, where Biniyam and Anokye were employees.

The prosecution said Yahaya is a businessman and the director of Men-Del Investment Limited and a customer of the company as well as a friend of Biniyam and Anokye.

He said, on January 2, 2018, Yahaya issued a cheque with the face value GH¢450,000.00 to be drawn from his savings and loans account to be paid into his account with Bank of Africa though he has no such amount there.

Chief Inspector Tassan said Biniyam, who worked at the Adabraka branch received the cheque and with the help of Anokye, who works at the Obuasi branch in the Ashanti Region, facilitated the transaction electronically by special clearing and transferred the money to Tang Tori Ghana Limited, account at Bank of Africa, a company controlled by Yahaya.

The Prosecution said Yahaya managed to withdraw GH¢230,000.00 and gave GH¢30,000.00 to Biniyam and Anokye as their share.

The Prosecution said the act came to the attention of management of the company so they authorised Bank of Africa to block the payment of the balance and return same to the Savings and Loans company.

Chief Inspector Tassan said a formal complaint was subsequently lodged with the Police and the accused persons were arrested for investigations.

He said they admitted the offence in their caution statements and after investigations they were charged.

Source: GNA