Police yet to determine cause of former MCE’s death

Mr Alex Amenyo , Keta Divisional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, has said the cause of death of Mr Edward Kofi Ahiabor, a former Municipal Chief Executive of Keta, who was found dead in an uncompleted building close to his father’s residence at Anloga is yet to be known.

“The police is yet to determine cause of death”, the Commander said, adding that post mortem and other investigations are ongoing.

He told the Ghana News Agency that the former MCE’s family reported his disappearance to the police about a week ago and that the police was working with his mobile service provider to help locate his whereabouts when his decomposing body was found on Friday.

The GNA gathered that the body was spotted by some students who were drawn by the stench of decomposition.

The deceased was allegedly found prostrate on the floor with his head covered in a polythene bag, and a bottle of unknown contents near him.

The students allegedly alerted some construction workers nearby who also informed the police.

The late Edward Kofi Ahiabor will be remembered for bringing to Anlo land the Tube Well Irrigation System, which ensured year round vegetable farming in the Keta Municipality, which improved the local economy.

Before becoming MCE for Keta Municipal in 2004 to 2008, the deceased was the Chairman of Keta Municipal Vegetable Farmers and Marketers’ Association.

He was nicknamed “Agble” Kofi, to wit, “Kofi the farmer” for his love for farming.

Source: GNA