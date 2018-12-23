Black Meteors depart to Togo for U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier

The national U23 of Ghana, Black Meteors, on Friday, departed to Lome to take on Togo, in the second leg encounter of the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Black Meteors, holds a resounding advantage going to the second leg after thrashing their West African neighbors 5-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Tuesday.

The Black Stars are in pole position of qualifying to the next round and could either face Equatorial Guinea or Algeria in the last round qualifying match.

Ghana would be hoping to make it the Africa Championship in Egypt next year and possibly gain a ticket to represent Africa at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Source: GNA