Hazy harmattan conditions expected to intensify

The hazy weather conditions in the country that typify the Harmattan season is expected to intensify in the course of the week, especially over the Northern sector.

Northern Ghana would, therefore, experience reduced visibility, accompanied by intense dryness and relatively cold nights.

This was contained in a release from the Ghana Meteorological Agency and signed by Mr. Michael Padi and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It said the Middle and Coastal sectors, as well as the forests and high grounds of Southern Ghana, would also experience significant dryness with intense hazy conditions.

The release said the public, especially farmers, palm wine tappers, smokers and hunters, are advised to take precautionary measures by handling naked fires carefully, because the pertaining extreme atmospheric dryness, easily precipitates fires.

Motorists, pedestrians and all other road users should also be extremely cautious because of reduced visibility, caused by the hazy harmattan conditions.

Source: GNA