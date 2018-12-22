Fidelity Bank appoints Julian Kingsley Opuni as new Managing Director

The Fidelity Bank has appointment of Mr Julian Kingsley Opuni as the new Managing Director of the Bank with effect from December 1, 2018.

Mr Opuni has been the Deputy Managing Director since November 2017 but took over from Mr Jim Baiden who retired as the MD of the Bank in October, this year.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mr Edward Effah, the Chairman of Fidelity Bank Group, said Mr Opuni started his banking career over 20 years ago.

He brings to the role his rich industry experience having served as the Head of Commercial Banking and Divisional Director of Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank.

“He is an Associate of the Institute of Financial Services and holds a Bachelor of Science in Banking and Financial Services from the University of Manchester Institute of Science & Technology,” the statement.

Mr Opuni is also an accredited specialist in Manufacturing, Legal and Property Lending.

The statement quoted Mr Effah as saying: “We are excited that the appointment is taking place at a time when the banking industry is going through very positive restructuring and Julian’s experience will help propel Fidelity Bank to the next level.”

“We congratulate and welcome Julian to the top position of Fidelity Bank Ghana and look forward to working with him in driving our strategy of becoming the ‘Go-To’ bank in the industry”.

Mr Opuni, speaking on his new role, said; “I am greatly humbled to be leading Fidelity Bank as we strive to be the best bank for our customers”.

“I have a very capable and committed management team and employees and we will work hard to deliver value to all our customers and clients.”

The statement explained that prior to joining Fidelity Bank, Mr Opuni had a successful career with Lloyds Bank in the United Kingdom where he worked for over 18 years.

Mr Opuni joined Fidelity Bank in June 2012 as Head of Commercial Banking and progressed to become the Divisional Director of Retail Banking in April 2016.

He took over the leadership of the bank when the bank had just announced having met Bank of Ghana’s Minimum Capital Requirements making Fidelity the first privately owned Ghanaian Bank to have completed the capitalisation process.

Source: GNA