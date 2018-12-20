Three certified mining companies to begin small scale mining 

Three mining companies have received validation and mining concessions from the Minerals Commission to begin small scale mining operations in Dormaa Central Municipality of the Brong Ahafo Region.

Their certification comes in the wake of government’s decision to lift the ban on small scale mining following an institution of a workable plan by government to streamline activities of small scale miners in the country.

The companies are Peter Oteng Mining Company Limited, Richever Mining Company Limited and Cosado Mining Company Limited.

The Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive, Drissa Ouattara, announced this at the general assembly meeting of Dormaa Municipal Assembly.

He appealed to chiefs in the area to help government stamp out illegal mining by exposing both indigenes and foreigners who engage in such operations.

“With the lifting up of the ban on illegal mining, we ask our traditional rulers to team up and confer with us for the necessary cross-checks to be done first if any person surfaces in their area wanting to do small scale mining,” he added.

The MCE added that to give expression and commitment to government’s determination to fight and eliminate illegal mining, some 20 mining companies were also sent to University of Mines in Tarkwa to receive training on how to do proper mining in the area.

He further indicated that a district mining committee with a mandate similar to the Inter-ministerial committee on mining has been established to help supervise activities of miners in the area.

The committee members include Mr Drissa Ouattara, Chairman, Mr George Atiemo, the MCE’s Representative, Mr Emmanuel Kyei, Bureau of National Investigations(BNI), a Representative of Forestry Commission, Mr Alexander Yaw Siaw, Representative of Dormaa Traditional Council, Mr Henry Ackah Duku, Ghana Immigration Service Sector Commander.

Others are Mr Jackson Adiyah Nyantakyi, Representative of Environmental Protection Agency, Mr Michael Boateng, the District Police Commander and Sampson Ofosu, Representative of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

The rest are Nana Atosi Ababio, Madam Faustina Ama Amponsah, Mr Abdul Razak Oppong and Mr Michael Boateng, District Police Commander all with appointment from Office of the President.

The MCE later presented certificates to the 20 mining companies who received training from the University.

Source: GNA