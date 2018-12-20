NETRIGHT calls on government to sign MoU on migrant workers with Gulf States

The Network for Women’s Rights (NETRIGHT) Ghana has called on the Government to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gulf Network Council States to ensure protection of Ghanaian migrants workers in the Gulf countries.

Madam Ann Dela Apekey, a Gender and Labour Consultant with NETRIGHT, said Ghana needed to introduce a policy that would protect citizens who migrate to the Gulf countries from being referred to as illegal migrants and molested.

Madam Apetey was speaking at the NETRIGHT 2018 end-of-year review of the statues of Women in Ghana in Accra on Tuesday.

She said the Government must ratify the International Labour Organisation’s Convention for decent work for domestic workers and implement the recommendations that went with it.

The Government must also upgrade the informal apprentice system and create awareness on the rights of women in the informal workplaces, she said.

Madam Apetey said NETRIGHT had recommended to the Government to introduce policies that would support and be accountable to the concern of women.

She said the Government needed to look at how it addressed questions on inequality, access to health care, and education among other things.

The NETRIGHT had also prompted Parliament to consider the Spousal and Property Right Bill, the Amendment of Intestate Succession Law and the Land Right Bill and pass them into law.

Ms Shamima Muslim, the Coordinator of Alliance for Women in the Media, Africa, said NETRIGHT would prompt Parliament to pass the Land Right Bill as women also needed to own lands to enhance their agricultural businesses.

“We are going to look at the issue of mobilising the women front to advocate for the existing laws to be implemented and the passing of relevant legislation including the Affirmative Action Bill as well,” she said.

Source: GNA