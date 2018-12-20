Dog bite cases increase in Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality

The Veterinary Services Department in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region in 2016 recorded 208 dog bite cases as compared to a total of 300 in 2017.

Between January and June, this year 169 residents were reportedly bitten by dogs.

Dr Simon Gbene, Municipal Veterinary Officer, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, described the situation as alarming.

He expressed worry that, if the trend continues it was possible more dog bite cases may be recorded by the end of this year.

Dr Gbene said although the Veterinary Services Department has intensified its public health education on how citizens could avoid dog bites the cases keep rising in the municipality.

“A dog that is sick; a dog that has given birth because of motherly instinct; and the play drive of a dog that wants to hide; if you run across such dogs they can bite you” he explained.

The Municipal Veterinary Officer said between 2016 and 2017, a total number of 508 cases were reported and investigated, out of which 5 were clinically confirmed to be human rabies.

“Anytime one is bitten by dog, wash the site with soap under running water and take the wound to the hospital for it to be treated and from there go to veterinary office and we will quarantine the dog and recommend the appropriate treatment,” he said.

He said the recommended treatment of rabies cases in the post exposure prophylaxis injection is administered at day zero, three, seven, fourteen and twenty eight.

He said reports gathered on the last death recorded revealed that the public needs more education on dog bites and the rabies disease.

He said when the deceased was bitten she went to the hospital and was told to go and bring the dog but she never returned to the facility and that resulted in her death.

Dr Gbene said “When you visit any health facility and you are asked to go and bring a dog that bit you and you don’t get the dog please go back to the hospital and tell them that you could not find the dog they will immediately initiate treatment”

“Once you have being bitten by a rabid dog you are not safe from the 4th day till 2 years; you are within the window of being infected with rabies and the disease has no cure once the symptoms begin in humans so the best cure is prevention and early treatment” he said.

Source: GNA