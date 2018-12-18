Stay away from illicit drugs- Chief of Defence Staff to all ranks

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General (Lt Gen) Obed Boamah Akwa, has called on all ranks of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), to stay away from illicit drugs and drug abuse, describing it as a huge canker in society.

“If there is one thing I wish, to caution all ranks to stay away from, it is illicit drugs – they are harmful to your health as an individual and also to your families and the society as a whole”.

Lt Gen Akwa made the call at the GAF ‘Thanksgiving and End-of-Year Parade’ at Burma Hall, Burma Camp, Accra.

Lt Gen Akwa informed the soldiers that he had tasked the GAF medical directorate to draw out an outreach program to address the drug menace and hence, pleaded with all ranks who may have such challenges with drug abuse, to be open and bold to seek support in order not to fall victim to the devastating menace.

The CDS also categorized into four, persons and groups that he was indebted to for their services namely; the Service Chiefs (heads of Army, Navy and Air Force) – for their friendship and cooperation, the Chief of Staff at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rear Admiral Moses Beick-Baffour – for his handwork, loyalty and seamless coordination of complex issues at GAF.

To the Forces Sergeant Major, Master Warrant Officer, Daniel Addo – for his loyalty, sincerity and maturity in handling complex issues affecting all ranks and lastly to the generality of GAF family – for their hard work , long periods of stay at duty and its attendant impact on their families.

“Fuelled by an unwavering spirit of patriotism, you have dared to go into places that others are running away from, both locally and externally and by that, some of us have paid the ultimate price with their lives,” Lt Gen Akwa said.

Lt Gen Akwa concluded his remarks with a quote from one unknown, that “we civilians sleep safely at night because tough and hard men, stand ready to defend us against the wiles of the enemy”.

In a related development, the Ghana Navy has also held its festival of Nine Lessons and Carols as part of activities to mark the End-of-Year.

Participating musical groups were the Navy Band (Regimental and Dance), the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) choir and the Tema Youth Choir who did various renditions of Christmas festive carols.

The main attraction of the evening was when the Navy Dance band did their rendition of the now famous “bobolebobo” track which left few on their seats.

Present at the event amongst many were former CDS, Air Vice Marshal Michael Samson-Oje (rtd), the CDS Lt Gen OB Akwa, Commodore James Osei Kontoh – Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command.

Source: GNA