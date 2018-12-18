Major Mahama murder case: State’s fifth witness could not attend court  

An Accra High Court has adjourned the trial of the alleged murderers of the late Major Maxwell Mahama to Tuesday January 15 2019, for the state to present its fifth prosecution witness in the trial.

The Court adjourned the case on the instance of the Prosecution, led by Mrs Evelyn Keelson, Chief State Attorney.

She told the court that it was unfortunate that the Prosecution were unable to bring their next witness, “he told us at the last minute that he has some domestic challenge, he needs to fix.”

When the case was called one of the defence lawyers, Mr Clement Amankwah Bruce, who had been holding brief for Augustine Obour had filed an ex parte motion for an order to compel officers from the Nsawam Prison to furnish him with the medical report of his client.

Kwame Tuffour, one of the accused and a client of Mr Obour was reportedly sick and has been absent from court proceedings for some time now whiles a request for his medical report has proved futile.

The Court, presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, in deciding on the application directed the counsel to file a supplementary affidavit and to be specific on the hospital and the medical officer in charge, where the order could be directed.

Fourteen persons are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an Officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at the Burma Camp.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi, when on May 29; some residents, who allegedly mistook him for an armed robber, lynched him.

The mob allegedly ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused are William Baah, the Assemblyman of Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyarko aka Abortion, Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

The Prosecution, led by Mrs Evelyn Keelson, a Senior State Attorney, has so far presented the four witnesses, who had finished giving their evidence-in-chief and had been cross-examined by defence lawyers in the case.

Source: GNA