GFA to introduce special football league on January, 26, 2019

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) has designed a special competition, to kick start football activities in the country, after the famous Anas Expose.

The competition, which will start from January 26, till April 21, 2019, would involve all sixteen premier league clubs and 48 Division one league clubs nationwide.

According to Dr. Kofi Amoah, President for GFA Normalization Committee, the committee has outlined the way forward for the resumption of official domestic football activities in the country.

He said, the new competition, which is expected to keep all the clubs active during the GFA normalization process, would also produce Ghana’s representatives for the next Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League and Confederations Cup respectively.

“The Normalization Committee appreciates the quest of our members and football-loving Ghanaians for football to return, hence the extra effort we put in place to find the needed resources for this special competition.

“The GFA would soon announce a date for the launch of the Special GFA Normalization Committee competition, where all details of the competition would be spelt out to the general public through our friends from the media”.

The normalization committee headed by Dr. Kofi Amoah has been tasked by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to manage and run Ghana football after the Anas Expose that saw some top executives of the then GFA involved in allegedly taking bribes, as well as some referees and top football administrators.

Source: GNA