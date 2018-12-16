ACCESS Bank Ghana appoints Olumide Olatunji as new MD

Management of Access Bank (Ghana) Plc. Has announced the appointment of Mr. Olumide Olatunji as its new Managing Director, effective December 5, 2018.

He replaces Mr. Ifeanyi Njoku, who has now taken up a new role within the Access Bank Group to support the Bank’s expansion drive in line with its new Five-year strategic growth plan.

A statement issued in Accra by Nana Adu Kyeremateng, Head of Corporate Communications – Access Bank Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday said “His appointment follows the successful nomination and regulatory approval received from both the Board of Directors and the Bank of Ghana respectively”.

It said as an experienced banker with an enviable track record of more than 20 years, Olumide would drive the continuation of the Bank’s corporate strategy of becoming one of Ghana’s leading Banks by 2022, building on his commendable contribution to the Bank’s business over the years.

It said until his appointment, Mr. Olatunji led the Bank’s entire Commercial Banking business in Lagos, Nigeria where he provided strong leadership in building and overseeing key strategic relationships for business success and growth.

According to the statement, Olatunji also served as a Subsidiary Director of Access Bank in Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The statement said the Board Chairman of Access Bank (Ghana), Mr. Frank Beecham congratulated Olumide on his new appointment.

He said: “We warmly welcome Olumide and look forward to providing him with full support from the Board.

He brings with him excellent leadership qualities, breadth of knowledge and deep insights of the sub-region, which will be useful in driving the growth of the Ghana business”.

Mr. Beecham also took the opportunity to thank Mr. Njoku for his tenor as Managing Director.

Mr. Olatunji expressed appreciation to the Board and other stakeholders of the Bank.

He noted: “I wish to thank all our stakeholders for making me feel so welcome in this incredible country.

He said Access Bank in Ghana has an exceptional platform of great people, bold strategy and strong momentum.

“I sincerely look forward to working with the Board of Directors, management team and employees in making Access Bank one of the leading retail banks in Ghana in line with our strategy to become ‘Africa’s Gateway to the World,” he said.

Source: GNA