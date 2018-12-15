Ghana loses GH¢2.7m in agribusiness to malaria

Ghana lost in excess of GH¢ 2.7 million in Agribusiness investments to malaria infections in 2016, a joint research conducted by the National Malaria Control Programme and School of Public Health of the University of Ghana, has revealed.

The study, which covered 62 businesses in the Northern, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Western and Central Regions, showed that about 80 percent of the total cost was spent on malaria treatment.

Mr Richard Kpabitey, Monitoring and Evaluation Manager of the Private Sector Malaria Prevention (PSMP) announced this at a stakeholder’s advocacy forum on malaria prevention held in Cape Coast

He said there was 14 percent lost in productivity due to malaria illness, which resulted in absenteeism of employees.

The engagement, organised by the PMSP, formed part of its three-year advocacy project of the United States John Hopkins Centre for Communication Programme.

The United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) is funding the programme, being implemented in the country to whip up private sector engagement and support towards malaria control.

Mr Kpabitey noted that the impact of malaria on farm and agri-business could be devastating as it could strike farming communities at critical planting, weeding and harvesting times, leading to low productivity.

Malaria endemic regions could experience malaria episodes up to five times in a year, and he said, this could be averted if farmers adhered to malaria prevention tips including sleeping under insecticide treated nets.

He praised the government for the implementation of the One Village, One Dam, and Planting for Food and Jobs Programme but called for a more aggressive approach to malaria prevention.

At the end of the meeting, stakeholders urged proper disposal of waste, increased public education on malaria prevention, training and capacity building of farmers.

Source: GNA