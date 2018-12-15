Ghana committed to greater cooperation with Burkina Faso – Bawumia

The Government is committed to deepening ties with her northern neighbour, Burkina Faso, by undertaking a number of projects to concretise that relationship, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said.

He mentioned the Railway Interconnectivity Project that would link Ghana and Burkina Faso, and designed to ensure greater cross-border trade and regional integration.

He also expressed government’s commitment to ensuring greater bilateral relations with Burkina Faso through the 225 kilovolts Bolgatanga to Ouagadougou Power Interconnection Project.

The project would see the supply of 100 megawatts of power to Burkina Faso from Ghana.

Vice President Bawumia gave the assurance when Mr Alpha Barry, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Burkina Faso, called on him at the Jubilee House, in Accra on Friday.

Mr Barry is in Ghana for the closing ceremony of the 12th Session of the Ghana-Burkina Faso Permanent Joint Session for Cooperation.

The Session discussed a number of topics, including Political, Security, Legal and Diplomatic Relations; Economic, Trade and Investments; Energy and Infrastructure; and Agriculture, Water Resources and Environment.

Vice President Bawumia emphasised the need to integrate critical infrastructure to link the two countries, which would remove supply-side constraints and enhance the competitiveness of the two countries.

Mr Alpha Barry lauded the cordial relationship between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Burkina Faso’s President, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, which had further deepened the already friendly relations between the Governments and people of the two countries.

There is also the need to build the capacity of Burkinabe and Ghanaian technicians in the area of electricity generation and transmission, he added.

Source: GNA