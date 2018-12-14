Old Gbewaa Palace handed over to Abudus

The renovated Gbewaa Palace in Yendi has been officially handed over to the Abudu Royal Family for the performance of the funeral of the late Yaa Naa Mahamadu Abdulai in line with the roadmap calibrated to end the Dagbon Chieftaincy conflict.

Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister, handed over keys to the palace on behalf of the Committee of Eminent Chiefs mediating the dispute at a ceremony on Thursday.

These were received by the Regents of Nanton, Saaka Sulemana, and Deyali, Abubakri Abdulai.

With this, all is cleared for the performance of the two weeks elaborate funeral rites of Yaa Naa Abdulai, which begins December 14, and ends on December 28.

The Regent of Deyali pledged that the funeral rites of the late Dagbon Overlord, was going to be peaceful and done within the stipulated period.

The Regional Minister thanked the Abudu Royal Family for their cooperation and gave the assurance that adequate security arrangements had been put in place to ensure that there was calm in the area.

He appealed to all to cooperate with the security officers and warned of swift and firm action against anybody out there to foment trouble.

The Nanton and Deyali Regents together with the Bolin-Lana, Mahamadu Abdulai, signed an undertaking to abide by the roadmap as agreed with the Committee of Eminent Chiefs for the performance of the funeral of the late Yaa Naa Abdulai.

They would also vacate the palace on December 28, for the Andani Royal Family to also perform the funeral of the late Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II, beginning from January 04 to January 18, 2019.

Source: GNA