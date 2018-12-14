Hearing of Afoko’s witness commences

An Accra High Court on Friday heard the evidence of a defence witness in the case in which Gregory Afoko is accused of murdering the Upper East Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman.

John Ishmael Afoko, the first defence witness who mounted the witness box after the State had completed the cross examination of Gregory, told the court that Gregory was his junior brother and that Gregory was the one taking care of their ailing father who is bed ridden.

Led in evidence by Mr Osafo Buabeng, at the court presided over by Mr Justice Lawrence Mensah said Gregory took up the responsibility of giving his father now deceased medication two hours after every meal.

“I believe that my brother administered drugs to my father at 20:00 hours on the day of the incident,” he said.

The witness said however on May 21, 2015, at dawn, Gregory was picked up by the Police.

According to the witness, the following day, a team of Policemen from Accra came to Bolgatanga and informed him that they wanted to conduct a search.

“I demanded for their search warrant and they informed me that because they were superior officers they did not need a search warrant before conducting any search,” witness said.

He said a photographer who was among the Police team took shots of the door of Gregory.

The witness said after that the Police then searched Gregory’s room and found an under part of a pyjamas which had some burns in it.

John said the Police admitted that the burns in the said pyjamas was as a result of heat, but insisted that they were taking same to a Laboratory in Accra.

He said the Police conducted further search in their late father’s room but found nothing.

Answering questions under cross-examination by Mr Mathew Amponsah, Chief State Attorney, John admitted that he lived in the same house with his father who was bed ridden.

Afoko, a farmer, is alleged to have killed Mr Mahama on May 20, 2015, and is being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

He has pleaded not guilty before the Court, which is also composed of a seven-member jury.

It was alleged that Afoko carried out the act with one Alandgi Asabke, who is on the run.

The matter has been adjourned to January 17, next year.

Source: GNA