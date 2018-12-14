GRA Board partners Management to retrieve outstanding tax revenue

The Board and Management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have teamed up, to from Thursday, December 13, embark on field exercises to retrieve outstanding tax liabilities and tax debts it is owed by businesses and tax payers, before the end of year.

This follows the charge of the Finance Minister to them to undertake the exercise to recover their debts.

A statement issued by the Office of the Commissioner General said the move would further enhance the Government’s fiscal position as the year drew to a close.

The decision was, consequently, reached at a meeting of the GRA Board on Wednesday, December, 12.

The leaders are, therefore, joining the staff to visit businesses that have outstanding tax liabilities to retrieve such liabilities.

“The management of GRA requests for the cooperation and understanding of the public,” the statement said.

