ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council Session opens

The 41st Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), at the ministerial level, opened on Thursday in Abuja, Nigeria.

Welcoming delegates to the meeting, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, lauded the collective approach to peace and regional security as well as the strong sense of belonging to the Community demonstrated by Member States.

This, he said, was in line with the needed solidarity, which guided the interventions of ECOWAS, particularly in the field of peace, security and stability.

Mr Brou lauded the “strong political will of the Heads of State and Government and the enduring solidarity between the Member States,” which, he noted, are the driving force of the progress recorded so far; a pride of the Community that has also earned the respect of the international community.

“This willingness and solidarity is particularly evident in countries facing political crises, particularly in Guinea Bissau, The Gambia and Togo, where the Community spares no effort to find a lasting solution” President Brou said.

The ECOWAS President expressed profound gratitude to Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, and President Alpha Condé of Guinea for their commitment, availability and tireless efforts in resolving the socio-political difficulties in Guinea Bissau and Togo.

Within the framework of the exercise of the prerogatives entrusted to it by the additional Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance, the ECOWAS Commission deploys the necessary efforts to supporting Member States to conduct their electoral processes in an inclusive, transparent and credible way.

In this regard, President Brou charged the MSC to consider appropriate measures to prevent and limit the tensions arising from politicking and electioneering in the Region while working collectively to deal with the phenomenon of terrorism.

He reiterated the determination of the Commission to strengthening its working relations with the Member States to better identify priorities for action and articulate suitable measures to bring succour to the West African population.

During the session, the MSC is expected to be briefed on the political and security situation in the Region.

Delegates would also consider the Report of the 29th Meeting of the MSC Ambassadorial level, a memorandum of the political and humanitarian situation in the Region.

They would also deliberate on the status of the implementation of the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism.

In attendance were Ministers in charge of Defence and Security, Ministers in charge of Foreign Affairs of ECOWAS Member States, heads of ECOWAS institutions, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of international organisations.

