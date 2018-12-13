Parliament approves over GH¢240m budget for Sanitation Ministry

Parliament has approved GH¢246,966,071 being the budget estimates for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources for the 2019 Financial Year.

The allocation is to help the Ministry to implement its programmes and activities for 2019.

Nana Amoakoh, the Chairman of the Committee on Works and Housing, who presented the Committee’s Report on the floor of the House, outlined the objectives of the Ministry, which is to improve the living standards of the people through increased access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene practices and sustainable management of water resources.

The Ministry, therefore, provided the outlook for its programmes and activities for the 2019 Financial Year.

Nana Amoakoh said the Ministry would, in line with the Sustainable Development Goal of ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation resources for all by 2020, continue its nationwide water monitoring exercise under the watch of the Water Resources Commission (WRC) to improve water quality in the country.

He said through the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), the Ministry would lay 190km of pipelines across the country. In addition, the Enhancement Nationwide Water Network Management, popularly known as SCADA, would be implemented.

He explained that the Ministry, through the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), would construct nine water systems each in the Northern and Central regions, five in the Brong-Ahafo Region and two in the Upper West Region.

The CWSA would drill 250 boreholes in the Brong-Ahafo Region and 750 nationwide. In addition, the Ministry would construct 12 fully reticulated Small Town Pipe System and six limited mechanised systems in the Volta Region.

Nana Amoakoh said under the “Water for all Agenda,” it would ensure the continuous expansion of urban water in the country.

He said the systems to be expanded, over the medium term, includes the Kpong Water Supply Expansion Project-Phase II, Aqua Africa Water Project, Yendi, Damongo, Wenchi, Sunyani, Sekondi-Takoradi and Essiama water projects and the Tamale Water Supply Expansion project.

Mr Amoakoh said the Ministry would ensure sustainable management of the country’s water resources for increased access to safe, adequate and affordable water.

He said the Ministry aimed to ensure a sustainable and effective management of liquid and solid waste to promote health, reduce pollution of the water bodies as well as job and wealth creation.

He said the Ministry intended to promote behavioural change programmes and increase access to safe hygiene practices among the populace.

Mr Amoakoh also noted government’s objective to scale-up investment and develop innovative financing mechanism for the sanitation and water sub-sectors.

He said the Ministry would ensure the enactment of appropriate legislation to harmonise the laws regulating the sanitation and water sub-sectors.

He said the Ministry aims to improve access and coverage of potable water in rural and urban communities and increase the provision of household sanitation facilities.

Source: GNA