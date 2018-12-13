Mechanic swindles policeman of over $7,000  

A motor mechanic who allegedly defrauded a Police Officer of $7,600 under the pretext of purchasing a plot of land and renting two apartments to her in Accra but failed to do so has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Fuseini Alhassan charged with two counts of defrauding by false pretences pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Malike Wornya Dey admitted Alhassan to bail in the sum of GH¢70,000.00 with two sureties one to be justified.

Alhassan is expected to reappear on December 20.

Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Isaac Agbemehia narrated that the complainant Ms Sekina Issah is a Police Officer residing at Akweteyman in Accra.

Chief inspector Agbemehia said Alhassan resides at Lamptey Mills near Kasoa and in August 2016, the complainant whiles in Sudan during a United Nations Peace Keeping duties asked Alhassan to inspect a parcel of land at Amasaman which a colleague had told her about.

He said based on that the complainant in June this year sent $3,200 through one Samuel Ninson a witness in the case to be given to Alhassan to purchase the land.

The Prosecution said, later Alhassan informed the complainant that the land at Amasaman was registered in the name of a certain woman when he ascertained at the Lands Commission.

He said Alhassan however assured the complainant that he could secure a litigation free land for her and so sent her a photograph of a parcel of land with a single room on it situated at Ablekumah as the land he had bought for the complainant at a cost of GH¢22,000.00.

According to prosecution, Alhassan further sent a photograph of an uncompleted apartment at Alajo and alleged that the said apartment belonged to his uncle who wanted individuals to complete them and same rented out at a cost of GH¢170.00 a month.

The prosecution said the complainant sent $4,400 through one Mr John Bediako to be given to Alhassan to complete two apartments for her (complainant) and a colleague.

Chief Inspector Agbemehia said Alhassan later called the complainant, saying that his uncle has rescinded his decision to rent out the two apartments so he was going to use the $4,400 to purchase 4,300 pieces of cement blocks for her and same placed on her land at Ablekumah.

When the complainant returned to Ghana, she asked Alhassan to send her to Ablekumah so she could inspect her land and the 4,300 pieces of cement blocks but he failed.

Due to the intense pressure mounted on Alhassan, he took the complainant to a parcel of land which looked different from the one sent her by the accused earlier on.

Prosecution said Alhassan has also failed to produce documents covering the plot of land at Ablekumah, hence a report was made to the Police and accused was arrested.

Source: GNA