Japan grants Ghana $57m for N8 road

Japan on Tuesday gave Ghana a grant facility of $57 million (¥6.49 billion) for the rehabilitation of the second phase of the national trunk road, N8.

This followed the signing of an agreement between the Governments of Ghana and Japan after bilateral talks between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, in Tokyo, Japan.

President Akufo-Addo is in Japan for a three-day official visit at the behest of the Japanese Prime Minister.

The second Phase of the N8 trunk road project comprises the road network from Yamoransa to Assin Praso, in the Central Region and the Bekwai-Anhwia Nkwanta-Kumasi roads, in the Ashanti Region.

Japan, in 1994, completed the construction of National Trunk Road N8, through an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan (176km) to Ghana.

However, the rapid increase of traffic volumes resulted in the deterioration of some sections of the road, and the Government of Ghana as a result requested for rehabilitation. The project aims to rehabilitate the southern road section of the National Trunk Road, N8, in Ghana.

Speaking after the signing of the agreement, President Akufo-Addo stated that the rehabilitation of the N8 trunk road “would go a long way to facilitate the movement of goods and people, as well as open up that area of the country for development.”

On his part, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe praised President Akufo-Addo’s vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid and reaffirmed Japan’s continued support to Ghana’s efforts at its socio-economic development in the areas of quality infrastructure development, strengthening of the foundation for industrial development, including agriculture as well as for health and human resource development.

He pointed out Ghana’s strategic importance in the West Africa Growth Ring Corridor Development, which is to enhance connectivity and promote economic activities in the sub-region.

In a joint press statement released after the bilateral talks, “the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of promoting resilient health systems towards the achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), as a prerequisite for Ghana’s human security and growth, and expressed their intention to discuss the issue as one of the focused areas at TICAD7.”

President Akufo-Addo also expressed his sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Abe for the recent signing of the Exchange of Notes for the Project for Addressing Malnutrition in Ashanti and Northern Regions, and also for Japan’s support to human resource development and skills transfers in Ghana such as the National KAIZEN Project, the African Business Education Initiative for Youth (ABE Initiative), and the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS).

The two leaders reconfirmed their commitment to the goal of the international community for North Korea’s complete, verifiable, and irreversible dismantlement of all weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and ballistic missiles of all ranges in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs), and called on North Korea to take concrete actions toward the aforementioned goal.

The pair further reaffirmed the importance of a comprehensive reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) including the expansion of both permanent and non-permanent categories of its membership, in order to make it more legitimate, effective and representative, reflecting the realities of the international community in the 21st century.

Source: GNA