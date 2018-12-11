President Akufo-Addo to cut sod for $18m brick and tile factory

President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo is expected to cut the sod for work to begin on an $18 million bricks and tiles factory at Tanoso in the Tano North Municipality of the Brong-Ahafo Region by the close of the year.

The project, which is under the government’s One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) programme, will be executed by the Rhovanni Royal within eight to 10 months, and will create direct and indirect jobs to more than 1,800 people.

It will cover a total land area of 27.79 acres.

Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North Constituency and a Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, disclosed this when she visited the project site on Saturday.

Construction works on ultra-modern offices, which contained conference, sanitary facilities, canteen, mini-bank and other auxiliary facilities at the project site were steadily progressing.

Mrs Prempeh said she was impressed with the progress of work and commended the investors, hoping that the project would be completed as scheduled.

Mr Carl Christian Lokko, the Chief Executive Officer of the Rhovanni Royal, said more than 600 causal workers had been engaged for the construction of the offices.

He said fibre cable had already been laid to provide 24 hours security at the project site, saying on completion the factory would run a shift system to provide more jobs for the locals.

Mr Lokko assured the local residents that their welfare was very paramount and the company had designed excellent and comprehensive corporate social responsibility programmes to better the lot of the indigenes.

Source: GNA