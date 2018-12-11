Police intercepts cannabis worth GH¢300,000.00 at Kaira

The Volta Regional Police Command has intercepted 50 large sacks and five drums of leaves suspected to be cannabis worth GH¢300, 000.00 at Kaira in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.

Mr Ebenezer Doku, the Regional Commander, at a press briefing in Ho on Monday said last Saturday, December 08, at midnight, the Command picked intelligence that some quantities of leaves suspected to be cannabis were being kept at a location within the Kpeve Police District.

He said upon this tip off, the Regional Operations Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police Eric Banini and 25 policemen moved to the site.

Mr Doku said when the team got to Kaira, a farming community, the police saw two men on a motor bike with sacks and chased them but the men abandoned the bikes and the sacks and fled into a nearby bush.

He said when the sacks were retrieved they were found to contained leaves suspected to be cannabis, prompting the team to do further search in the area, where they found a total of 50 sacks and five drums with the same content, all estimated at GH¢300, 000.00.

Mr Doku said four locally manufactured guns were also found.

He said four persons, Prosper Donkor 27, Adzomla Torvor 70, Gati Samuel 38 and Dotse Noah were arrested in connection with the suspected illegal drugs and are in police custody awaiting trial.

Mr Doku said the arrest was the largest ever quantity of cannabis impounded by the Command and said sample of the leaves would be sent to the Police laboratory for forensic test.

He said investigations were still on going and called for support from the public in the fight against illicit drugs.

Source: GNA