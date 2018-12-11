Ghanaians urged to do away with laizer faire attitude

Mrs. Cecilia Dapaah, the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources on Sunday re-echoed the need for the general public to uphold properties and companies that belong to the state as if they were their own.

“Government work is our own and we cannot continue to trail, but rather we should sit up as a people and grow it together, so as to enjoy the rippling benefits together”.

Mrs. Dapaah said this at the Fifth National Policy Summit organised by the Ministry of Information on the future of state owned enterprises.

She called for ways to improve performance in state enterprises and Agencies.

The National Policy Summit is a major flagship programme by the Ministry of Information and a public private initiative by the Universal Merchant Bank to bring together policy makers and business leaders to explore mutually beneficial ways of achieving the nation’s objectives.

It would also ultimately promote social accountability in the policy cycle, mainstream development communication across the public sector, improve transparency and public access to information and enhance the capacity of the media for sustainable development communication, accountability and press freedom.

She said government’s strategic objective was to improve the general livelihood of every Ghanaian through the resuscitation of some defunct state corporations, revival of near deaths of companies and overall injection into the public sector to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

“Change has indeed come and it has come to stay…let all rally behind the change for a developed Ghana”.

The Minister mentioned that government was on course to fulfil all campaign promises and “continue to make Ghana the toast of the outside world”.

Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Information, said the policy fair would communicate government projects, plans and programmes to the citizenry who were the ultimate beneficiaries, solicit feedback for corporate Ghana’s advancement.

“A lot is going on especially in state owned agencies and this is an opportunity to showcase such development as we solicit inputs from you our cherished Ghanaians,” he said.

Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng , Executive Chairman of the State Enterprises Commission, said the government was committed to improving and turn the fortunes of all government agencies around to create more jobs and open up the country for development.

The two policy summit would treat topics such as making the best of Ghana’s oil, the role of GNPC, supporting digital innovations and entrepreneurship, bridging the housing deficit and the role of the free zones authority in boosting export.

The rest are: the role of credit in boosting small scale businesses, safeguarding the health of consumers through improved regulatory activities, promoting entrepreneurship and innovation and protecting the natural resources through improve regulatory regimes.

Source: GNA