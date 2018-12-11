Ghana to develop policy to regulate automobile industry – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday said the country will develop a policy to regulate the vehicle assembling sector.

According to him, the anticipated establishment, in 2019, of assembling plants by Volkswagen and Nissan in Ghana would help to provide jobs for the youth, complementing government’s efforts.

“…ahead of that, a comprehensive automobile industrial policy will be launched to provide clear and consistent guidelines for the sector,” he stated.

Speaking at the 60th Anniversary and seventh Industry and Quality Awards of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), he noted that government was committed to develop the country through industrialisation, particularly by making it a value-added export economy rather than a raw-materials exporting economy.

In line with this, government had undertaken several initiatives such as the One District One Factory, reduction of electricity and water tariffs, and the stimulus package, among others, which had shown results, with the industrial sector growing from -0.5 percent in 2016 to 17.7 percent in 2017.

He commended the AGI for working with government to ensure the success of these programmes, especially the 1D1F.

“My firm belief in all of this is that when private sector takes the lead role in the industrial development of our country, with support from government, we can then generate the high numbers of jobs needed by the teeming masses of Ghanaian youth, ensure equitable creation and distribution of wealth and thus guarantee a sustainable development of the economy,” she stated.

He pledged government’s continued commitment to ensure the creation of a favourable business environment in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo was crowned ‘Industry Gene’, to wit, king of industry, by the AGI, in recognition of his efforts to grow Ghana’s industrial sector.

Source: GNA