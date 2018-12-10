GGSA confirms earth tremor in parts of Accra

A Senior Seismologist, at the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), Nicholas Opoku has confirmed that an earth tremor occurred in parts of Accra around 0740 hours on Sunday.

The tremor was estimated to be about four on the Richter Scale.“Four is not that serious. It is, however, not a micro earth quake because a micro earthquake is between three to 3.5. This is a small earthquake,” Mr Opoku said.

He said whilst the GGSA could confirm the tremor, it could not immediately confirm the exact source or point of occurrence, because of challenges with data transmission.

Mr Opoku said no casualties had been reported, and the Authority was monitoring and assessing the situation.

Residents who experienced the tremor say it felt as though some unseen force shook their immediate environs for about five seconds.

Ms Agnes Boye-Doe, an Editor of the Ghana News Agency, and resident of Akweteman near Achimota, said she felt a trembling on the ceiling of her house and wondered whether it was an earthquake.“It happened so fast and the floor shook. At a point I bent and checked underneath my sofa to see if someone was there shaking it,” she said.

Other areas where the tremor was felt were Gbawe and Weija.

